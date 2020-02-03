‘Mamateya Marukatte’ at Raja Seat from today

The district administration and the Department of Horticulture, in association with Green City Forum and Madikeri City Municipal Council, will organise a unique programme ‘Mamateya Marukatte’ from February 4 to 10, said CMC Commissioner M L Ramesh.

Addressing mediapersons at the CMC Hall in Madikeri on Monday, he said that ‘Mamateya Marukatte’ is being held as a part of the fruit and flower show to be held at Raja Seat from February 7.

‘Mamateya Marukatte’ is being held for the first time in the town. Additional and unused clothes, toys, stationery, books and electronic items in good condition will be collected at Cauvery Kalakshetra from February 4.

The collected items will be sold at a low price during the fruits and flower exhibition and the proceedings from the sale will be distributed among the families of civic workers and Sthree Shakti groups, he said.

The CMC Commissioner stated that the programme is being conducted to encourage the concept of reuse. Green City Forum President P Krishnamurthy and Founder President Cheyyanda Satya were present.