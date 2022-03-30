Man duped of Rs 27.95 lakh

A software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 27.95 lakh after being promised modelling assignments.

The victim, Cedrik Cutinho, in a complaint filed with Padubidri police, said he had transferred Rs 27.9 lakh to various bank accounts, between February 10 and March 28.

He has accused Priyanka, Jenifer, Poonam, Mukesh and Mohan G of defrauding him by promising modelling assignments.

In the complaint, he stated that Priyanka had contacted him on February 10 and had told him that he could get Rs 2-3 lakhs in two to three days by modelling.

Later, he was asked to send Rs 20,000 as a coordinator fee. The victim transferred the funds to Shenaya Parihar's account via net banking. He claimed that he was summoned to Bengaluru to attend a meeting.

He had even gone to Mumbai for a shoot. The photoshoot was in a studio allegedly owned by Mukesh and Mohan G. However, all those who contacted him over modelling assignments were not present during the photo shoot.

Later, he deposited funds for 'brand interviews' and other assignments.

The police have transferred the case to the CEN police station for further investigation.