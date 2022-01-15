Man sexually assaults his mother

Sampya police arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting his mother.
The son, aged 36, was staying with his mother, elder brother and sister-in-law.
The incident occurred when his elder brother had gone to the house of his wife on January 12. After committing the crime, he had threatened his mother.
The severely injured victim was admitted to the hospital and a case was registered.
