Mangalore University postpones UG exams till April 10 amid rising Covid-19 cases

Mangalore University postpones UG exams till April 10

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 08 2021, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 10:59 ist
Mangalore University. Credit: DH File Photo

Following the indefinite strike by KSRTC employees, Mangalore University has postponed all exams scheduled for UG (undergraduate) students till April 10, said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

The convocation of the university will be held on April 10. A decision on exams will be taken after assessing the situation. Following the surge in Covid-19 cases, the proposed exams for PG (postgraduate) students from April 15 have also been postponed.

No classes have been conducted for PG students on the university campus at Mangalagangothri for the last two weeks.

