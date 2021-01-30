Mangalore University to have culture policy soon

Mangalore University (MU) will have a separate culture policy, on the lines of the sports policy of the university, to encourage students to take up art and culture, MU Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said.

He was speaking during the 'Talamaddale' series organised under the aegis of Dr P Dayananda Pai P Sathish Pai Yakshagana Study Centre at Mangalore University campus in Mangalagangothri on Thursday.

"Those who are involved in art, culture and sports activities will not lose their way in life," he said and urged students to engage in extra-curricular activities. Already, Mangalore University has implemented a sports policy to help the students engaged in sports activities.

He said the Yakshagana centre has been organising several programmes. The Centre has completed 10 years and series of programmes will be chalked out for decennial celebrations.

He said that students should pursue their interest in art, Yakshagana and others. Yakshagana Study Centre Director Prof Sripathi Kalluraya said the centre was encouraging more students to involve themselves in art forms like Yakshagana. The Centre is teaching the students not only the dance steps of Yakshagana but also minute details of 'Bhagavathike'.

Yakshagana artist Padyana Shankarnarayn Bhat was felicitated at the event.