Mangaluru Covid-19 hospital gets 30 ventilators

The district Covid-19 hospital was provided 30 ventilators under MLA and MP funds and CSR funds of various companies. The ventilators were symbolically handed over to the district administration during a programme held at the DC’s office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the district was going through a challenging phase and many organisations were lending their support to the district administration in providing necessary facilities to the Covid-19 patients and Covid warriors.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Lauding the timely assistance by the companies MRPL, NMPT, MCF and KIOCL, Poojary said that the efforts by the doctors, nursing staff, police personnel and Asha workers were commendable. "There has been a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in the district. However, the recovery rate too, has improved", he added.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel contributed Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for 10 ventilators. Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty have contributed towards two ventilators each.

The number of ventilators contributed by various companies under their CSR funds is - MRPL -5, NMPT - 3, MCF and KIOCL - 2 each.

Apart from this, Samarthanam Trust for the disabled contributed protective gears, masks, hand sanitisers and other essentials for the Covid-19 warriors. Sevanjali Trust has provided lunch and refreshments at the government district hospital at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Stating that the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been laying emphasis on the improvement of health infrastructure in the state, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that the Smart City project was instrumental in fulfilling long pending demands of the people in the region. "There is a need for 60 ventilators at the district hospital and 30 ventilators have now been procured with the help of various organizations," he said and added that ventilators were also needed at Lady Goshen hospital.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 29

The district in-charge minister and the MP remotely launched various development works at the district Government Wenlock hospital and Government Lady Goschen Hospital at a cost of Rs 5.83 crore and Rs 2.31 crore respectively.

Mangaluru Mayor Diwakar, Deputy Mayor Janaki, Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa and Mangaluru Smart City Managing Director B A Muhammed Nazir were present.