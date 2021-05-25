Mangaluru experiences light showers

Citizens of Mangaluru woke up to a light shower on Tuesday as the city and surrounding areas experienced showers.
Following Cyclone Tauktae, Dakshina Kannada district had received rainfall for three days recently.
According to available statistics, Dakshina Kannada district had received around 400 mm pre-monsoon showers till May 18. The average rainfall during the period is 137.3 mm.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far
How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children
Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon
Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite
Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?
Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall