Mangaluru experiences light showers

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 25 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 15:16 ist
Mangaluru experienced light showers on Tuesday morning. Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

Citizens of Mangaluru woke up to a light shower on Tuesday as the city and surrounding areas experienced showers.

Following Cyclone Tauktae, Dakshina Kannada district had received rainfall for three days recently.

According to available statistics, Dakshina Kannada district had received around 400 mm pre-monsoon showers till May 18. The average rainfall during the period is 137.3 mm.

Rainfall
Karnataka
Mangaluru

