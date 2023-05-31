Mangaluru International Airport recarpets 2.45-km-long runway

The Mangaluru International Airport has completed recarpeting work on its 2.45-kilometre long runway.

The project -- aimed at meeting compliance norms laid down by aviation safety regulators -- began on March 10 and was completed within 75 working days. The unique aspect of the project is the flexible overlay of asphalt on a rigid runway, which is the first of its kind in India. The airport initiated the preliminary survey work on the project on January 27.

Mangaluru International Airport is the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handling around 36 aircraft movements daily. The airport used 8-1/2 hours NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) from 9.30 am to 6 pm daily to recarpet the runway without impacting the operations of scheduled flights. During the 75 days and 529 hours it took to complete the project, MIA kept the runway open daily for 18 domestic and international flights each on average during the remaining 14 odd hours of the day.

In keeping with the continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to the passengers, the airport extended the NOTAM to Sunday as well from March 19. This helped the airport complete the work in above mentioned hours involving 2.51-lakh safe manhours in seventy-five working days against eighty days from March 10 to May 28.

The project saw the use of 81,696 tonnes of asphalt equivalent to laying 82-kms of road, using eighty sophisticated pieces of equipment. Meticulous planning executed with clockwork precision meant that the dumper trucks transported the asphalt to the runway, where pavers, road compactors and labourers waited to get the day’s work underway as per schedule. After a thorough cleaning of the runway, trucks sprinkled an even tack coat of tar.

Dumpers in turn poured the asphalt into the pavers that spread it evenly on the rigid surface, after which the compactors took over to improve the surface quality.

Keeping in mind the safety of future operations, MIA has made provision for the installation of runway center lighting. “The airport executive leadership has lauded the airport team for completing the project ahead of schedule,” the airport spokesperson said.