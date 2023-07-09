M'luru: Man murders worker by setting him ablaze

Mangaluru: Man murders worker by setting him ablaze, arrested

The police arrested Tausif Hussain based on the available evidence after enquiring the general public in the surrounding areas.

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 09 2023, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 09:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly murdered a labourer who was working under him in his grocery shop by setting him ablaze and later projecting it as an electrocution, at Mulihithlu in Mangaluru on Saturday.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased is Gajnana alias Jagu. The police arrested Tausif Hussain based on the available evidence after enquiring the general public in the surrounding areas during the investigation.

The Commissioner said that he allegedly murdered Gajnana over a trivial issue by setting him ablaze and later tried to destroy the evidence by informing the people in the surrounding areas that Gajnana was electrocuted and was taken to Wenlock Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

The Mangaluru South police who conducted the investigation into the case arrested Tausif after confirming that it was a murder. A case has been registered.

 

