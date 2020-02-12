Mangaluru: Nature lovers vent ire against forest dept

Nature enthusiasts have condemned the move of the forest officials who have allegedly set fire to the trees in Anechowkuru wildlife zone.

Around 30-metre wide area from the roadside, on Hunsur-Virajpet inter-state highway between Titimati Alluru stretch, has been ‘cleared’ by the forest department personnel by allegedly setting fire to the trees. Bamboo and grass, which are the main sources of fodder for wild animals, have been uprooted, using excavators.

As the elephants are not getting fodder, they are making their way into coffee plantations. The forest department is not taking any measures to grow bamboo. Moreover, it has been destroying the remaining bamboo, the nature lovers alleged.

Teacher and nature enthusiast Krishna Chaitanya said that Nagarahole houses a wide range of biodiversity and is also recognised as a tiger reserve. But, the ignorant personnel from the forest department, have been destroying animal habitats, under the pretext of creating fire lines, he accused and urged the higher officials of the forest department to initiate action against the erring personnel.