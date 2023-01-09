Mangaluru: Smoke continues at landfill site in Pacchanady

Fire tenders of fire and emergency department and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) continued their efforts to contain fire on the fourth day as smoke kept billowing from the bottom of huge quantity of legacy waste at the landfill site in Pachanady on Monday.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the taluk health officer and DHO were asked to depute health workers to houses situated in the surroundings of Pacchanady to monitor their health conditions. In case any health issues, steps will be taken for their treatment, he said.

Though the fire is under control, smoke continues to billow at the site. “A few of the areas remained inaccessible due to poor visibility following smoke fanned by heavy winds blowing in one direction. Even fire fighters engaged in spraying water could not reach pockets in the landfill site due to poor visibility.

The earth movers and fire service personnel were working tirelessly wearing masks to bring the smoke under control. It will take a few more days to bring smoke under control. Further, he said a layer of soil is being used on the affected areas to contain smoke.

An accidental fire was noticed at the city corporation's land fill site on January 6. Local residents feared that the foul smell of burnt plastic may cause health hazards. A shopkeeper in Pacchanady said; “we are forced to inhale air polluted with smoke emanating from landfill site. The first two days was a worst nightmare with the thick smoke all over the place. The intensity of smoke reduces in the night and increases during the day time.”

“It is suffocating and eyes begin to burn if we stand near the site for too long,” a resident informed.