Maragodu villagers protest in unique way

Fed up with the poor services of public sector telecommunication enterprise, BSNL, people from Maragodu village staged a unique protest by begging for alms on behalf of BSNL on Friday.

Under the campaign ‘BSNLgagibhikshe’ (alms for BSNL), the villagers raised alms and purchased diesel from the collected amount. The diesel was handed over to the BSNL centre in the gram panchayat building at Maragodu, for running the generator of the tower.

“The company has been stopping the services during power disruptions, even though there is a generator facility for standby. When people question about the irregularity, the BSNL officials state that there is a lack of financial support from the government for purchasing diesel for running the generator. Not only BSNL customers but Airtel customers are also affected as the Airtel Network is distributed through the same tower of BSNL,” said the protestors.

Due to disconnection of power in Maragodu village from the last four days, the BSNL services have been totally stopped.

Following the same, the enraged villagers initiated the campaign ‘BSNLgagi Bhikshe’ and sought alms from vehicle riders, autorickshaw drivers and shopkeepers to fund the BSNL centre in Maragodu. Employees from various offices to have donated alms.

Out of Rs 2,800 collected from people, Maragodu villagers purchased 35 litres of diesel and handed it over to the BSNL centre.

Autorickshaw Drivers’ Association president Tammuni said that there are 30 autorickshaws in Maragodu village and the people often call auto drivers during emergencies over the phone. But, as the BSNL services have come to a standstill, the customers could not reach out to them.

Vivekananda Yuvaka Sangha president Baduvandra Lakshmipathi said that the BSNL charges high amount for calls. But the service is utterly poor.

Ex-servicemen Chandra said that a lot of accidents are expected to happen during heavy rains. Mobile phones are necessary communication devices which come handy in such situations.

But the villagers of Maragodu will be marooned during emergencies such as natural calamities, thanks to BSNL’s irresponsibility, he added.

VSSN Bank, Maragodu president Balekaje Yogendra, Vaishnavi Football Club president Panattale Jagadesh Mandappa, coffee planter Mandepanda Ganapathy, artist Aimanda Roopesh Nanaiah, Sports and Recreation Club secretary Kochana Anoop took part in the protest.