The 50th mass marriage ceremony at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala will be organised at 6.50 pm on April 27.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, actor Ganesh, Rockline Venkatesh, among others, will participate in the mass marriage ceremony.

On account of the 50th year, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will hand over kitchenware worth Rs 5,000 to each couple.

A total of 190 couples have enrolled for the marriage. The bride will be given a saree and blouse while the groom will receive a dhoti and shawl.