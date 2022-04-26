Mass marriage ceremony at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala

Mass marriage ceremony at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala

DHNS
DHNS, Ujire,
  • Apr 26 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 00:18 ist

The 50th mass marriage ceremony at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala will be organised at 6.50 pm on April 27. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, actor Ganesh, Rockline Venkatesh, among others, will participate in the mass marriage ceremony. 

On account of the 50th year, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will hand over kitchenware worth Rs 5,000 to each couple.

A total of 190 couples have enrolled for the marriage. The bride will be given a saree and blouse while the groom will receive a dhoti and shawl. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mass marriage ceremony
Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala
ujire

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 