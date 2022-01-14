Maveli Express gets ISO certification for maintenance

Maintenance of the rakes of Maveli Express, one of the overnight train services operated by Southern Railway between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central stations, connecting important cities and district headquarters of Kerala, received three ISO Certifications, viz Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Occupational Health and Safety Management System for meeting the prescribed standards of excellence in the respective areas.

The certificate is valid till 2024, with annual reviews.

M K Gopinath, Public Relations Officer, Palakkad Division said that the up and down Maveli Expresses are being operated with four rakes. These rakes are maintained by the Coaching Depot, Mangaluru Central. As a part of ISO Certification, the Coaching depot has formed model rakes and taken up the modification works to improve the facilities. The rakes were fitted with visible destination boards. The covering of the electrical system inside the coaches has been replaced with acrylic sheets and buffing of stainless steel fittings was completed.

All the coaches in the Maveli rakes are fitted with energy saving LED lights and BLDC fans. The availability of mobile charging points has been ensured for the convenience of the passengers. The braille signage for the seats and berths are the other additional features provided in the coaches, he said and added that coaches are bio-toilet fitted with proper ventilation and an exhaust system in all the toilets. To ensure the quality of maintenance, the standard procedure is being followed by adopting mechanized cleaning of coaches. Special attention is being given to the cleaning of Seats and berths, he said.

Further, he said fire extinguishers are provided in coaches with anti-theft mechanisms for emergency situations. Fluorescent stickers identifying emergency windows is yet another safety measure.

As a part of the Quality Management Certification the records connected with the maintenance of Maveli Express rake at the Coaching Depot have been standardized, complying with ISO Standard. Initiatives are taken to collect the waste from the source and to dispose of the same in the proper manner. Dust bins are also provided in all the coaches, he explained.

The Maveli Express was introduced as a weekly train on November 16, 2001 from Mangaluru Central. As the train gained popularity among the passengers, its service became tri-weekly within a short span of time. The service of this train became daily, since 2007.

