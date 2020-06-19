MCC collects Rs 54,800 as fine, from those without masks

"The public while stepping out of the house should compulsorily wear a mask. Many studies had proved that mask is essential to prevent the spread of Coronavirus," Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said on Thursday.

She was addressing the gathering on the occasion of 'Mask Day' observed at the deputy commissioner’s office. "The district administration is observing 'Mask Day' to create public awareness of the importance of wearing a mask during this pandemic," she stressed.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari said that the owners of 610 pharmacies across the district should collect personal details including contact numbers of those collecting medicines for cough, cold and fever without any prescription slip from doctors. Such information should be uploaded on the government's app.

"The information uploaded onto the app will help us track such patients and collect throat swabs," he informed.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa among others were present on the occasion.

MCC took a march from MCC office building to Empire Mall and back to the MCC building.

MCC collected Rs 54, 800 in fines

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Santhosh Kumar said a fine of Rs 200 was slapped on offenders for not wearing a mask in public places. For past two months MCC had collected Rs 54,800 as fines from those not wearing the mask. MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde among others were also present.