MCC elections: Women win half of 60 council seats

For the first time in the history of the Mangaluru City Corporation council, 50% of the elected members are women, who have won from 30 of the 60 wards.

The last council had only 22 women members.

As many as 29 wards had been reserved for women. The Congress had fielded women in 29 wards. The BJP had given tickets to women in two more reserved wards, and 27 of the 31 women have won. Two of the Congress candidates won the election.

A woman from the SDPI too has won the election.

The BJP has won in 24 wards represented by the Congress in the last council. It was also able to retain 19 wards of the 20 wards – except Bengre – that it had won in the council elections in 2013.

The wards won by the Congress in 2013 – Katipalla East, Idya West, Hosabettu, Baikampady, Kunjathbail North, Marakada, Derebail North, Kavoor, Pacchanady, Padavu West, Kadri Padavu, Derebail West, Derebail South West, Boloor, Kodialbail, Kadri East, Shivabagh, Padavu Central, Kankanady Valencia, Alape North, Attavar, Hoige Bazar, Bolara and Jeppu – were won by the BJP this year.

Lobbying for top posts

After BJP wrested the majority in the council, lobbying for the posts of the mayor and the deputy mayor has intensified.

The post of the mayor is reserved for Backward Class A and the deputy mayor is reserved for general women. There are more than 10 eligible candidates for the post of the mayor from the Backward Class A category.