MCC invites entries for 'Swachh Technology Challenge'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 31 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 15:05 ist
Mangaluru City Corporation has invited entries from individuals, startups, parastatals, and any other organisations for participation in the 'Swachh Technology Challenge' hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This is a part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

The themes under which the participants can send in entries include social inclusion, zero dump, plastic waste management, and transparency, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

The MCC will shortlist and forward the entries from the participants to the state for evaluation. The entries will be further evaluated and sent to the national-level for assessment.

At the national-level, up to 10 selected projects will receive seed funding of approximately Rs 25 lakh and dedicated incubation support from French Tech for one year. The top 3 solutions in each thematic area will be facilitated with an award in the Swachh Survekshan Award Ceremony, said the Commissioner.

Interested participants can fill the attached Google Form— https://forms.gle/64kW9BjWbECDuVy39 

Mangaluru
Mangaluru City Corporation
Swachh Bharat Mission
Karnataka

