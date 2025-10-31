<p>Mumbai: Taking serious exception of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government’s decision to set up NaMo Tourism Centres in historic forts like Shivneri, Rajgad and Raigad which are associated with legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> asked MNS workers to demolish if such structures come up. </p><p>“These are gimmicks to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi…even he would not be aware that there are such centres,” Raj said addressing a meeting of the MNS on Thursday night. </p>.EC added 96 lakh bogus voters in Maharashtra’s list: Raj Thackeray .<p>“Do they have any self-respect? This is a department run by (Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde’s party. The tourism department is setting up NaMo Tourism Centres at forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and they must have only names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. How much do they want to prostrate to become Chief Minister...height of flattery,” he said.</p><p>“Shivneri, Rajgad and Raigad are sacred sites…such structures could not be allowed,” he said and asked MNS workers to ensure that such NaMo Tourism Centres do not come up in fort-complexes. “In case you see it, demolish it,” he asked amid thunderous applause. </p><p>It may be mentioned, earlier this week the State government decided to establish NaMo Tourism Information and Facility Centres at the Raigad, Pratapgad, Shivneri and Salher forts under the Regional Tourism Development Scheme for 2025-26. The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the project, of which Rs 5 crore will be released initially to the Directorate of Tourism for implementation. The NaMo Tourism Centres will become an integral part of Maharashtra's tourism landscape and help visitors access heritage sites comfortably - and in future its numbers are planned to be scaled to 75.</p>