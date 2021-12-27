MIA facilitates RT-PCR tests at pre-immigration arrival hall

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has facilitated RT-PCR and rapid RT-PCR tests at the pre-immigration arrival hall. The rapid RT-PCR tests will be done at the departure area for the benefit of International passengers.

The pre-booking link, bit.ly/3IbldkM, hosted on MIA's website, is also available on the Air Suvidha portal. Passengers may self-book the tests by scanning QR codes displayed at various locations in the International arrival and departure halls. Passengers, particularly elderly citizens and passengers without mobile phones may complete the process with assistance from the MIA staff.

Under the new arrangement, passengers walk into a self-check-in lane where they are presented with QR placed at different levels, scan the QR code, fill in the demographics and make a payment online or through card/UPI/cash.

They in turn receive a token number on their mobile, email, which then instructs them to give the sample and wait in the hall while observing social distance to collect their report and proceed with their onward journey.

Integration of the pre-booking facility with the online payment gateway will complete the complete digital journey for passengers. It also endeavours to reduce the average processing time per passenger at the respective halls, further facilitates better queue management, helps achieve adherence to guidelines from the ICMR for registration, sample collection and report generation and ensures all social distancing, mask and sanitisation (SMS) norms are in place.

Such passengers who may not carry mobile phones or tabs, may register themselves by scanning the QR code from the MIA's executive device also. The MIA has set up a waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registration counters and two sampling booths, including 70 Rapid RT-PCR machines in the departure area.

The MIA has made available an adequate waiting area for accommodating 92 passengers equipped with washrooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service in the arrival hall.