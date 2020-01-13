Miscreants set fire to truck in Mangaluru; probe on

Residents in Deralakatte set a 24-hour deadline for the Police to arrest miscreants who set fire to a truck loaded with chairs on Monday.

Sources in Ullal police station told DH that after the public meet against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), organisers had loaded the truck with plastic chairs on Sunday night. The truck was parked at the corner of the ground with the intention of moving it on Monday morning. As news of the truck being set on fire spread a huge crowd gathered at the ground demanding action against the miscreants.

Police are investigating whether the truck caught fire due to factors like a short circuit or was it set on fire by miscreants. The loss to the owner of the truck is being ascertained, sources added.