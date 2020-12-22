Morivadya artiste Rajappa no more

Morivadya artiste Rajappa (45), who mesmerised people with his Morivadya, the traditional trumpet, passed away on Tuesday.

He was a native of Kodachi village in Harihara.

The sudden demise of Rajappa, who was a household name in Kodagu, has shocked many.

His Morivadya was an indivisible part of the auspicious occasions in the district. People literally danced to the tune of Rajappa's Morivadya during Kodava weddings.

Rajappa is survived by his wife and a daughter. The final rites were held in his village on Tuesday.