Morivadya artiste Rajappa no more

Morivadya artiste Rajappa no more

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Dec 22 2020, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 00:37 ist
Morivadya artiste Rajappa

Morivadya artiste Rajappa (45), who mesmerised people with his Morivadya, the traditional trumpet, passed away on Tuesday.

He was a native of Kodachi village in Harihara.

The sudden demise of Rajappa, who was a household name in Kodagu, has shocked many.

His Morivadya was an indivisible part of the auspicious occasions in the district. People literally danced to the tune of Rajappa's Morivadya during Kodava weddings.

Rajappa is survived by his wife and a daughter. The final rites were held in his village on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Morivadya artiste
Rajappa
passes away
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

Covid-19: Has Global South been left to die, yet again?

Covid-19: Has Global South been left to die, yet again?

 