Most colleges have no biometric attendance

In spite of the Department of Pre-University Education’s direction to implement an Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system in all government and aided PU Colleges in Karnataka, not many have implemented it effectively.

In a circular issued by the joint director (administrator) of the Department of Pre-University Education, all the deputy directors of the Department (DDPU) as well as the principals of the government and aided PU Colleges have been warned of being held responsible for failing to implement a biometric attendance system.

According to sources, of the 2,100 PU colleges in the state, only 960 have implemented it. Out of 18,000 employees working under the Department of Pre-University Education, only 12,500 have been registered under the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system.

Under the system, the circular had asked all the colleges to register under ktpue.attendance.gov.in. Those who have been using Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance systems have to create their login IDs to apply for leave, permission for tour and other requirements.

The Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system ensures better monitoring of the attendance of both teaching and non-teaching staff at government and aided PU colleges in the state.

As it is an online system, one will get all the details of the staff. This will help even the Department keep an eye on the faculty members.

Sources in Dakshina Kannada said that all the government and aided PU colleges had introduced the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system. Some colleges that were bifurcated from first grade colleges have not completed the implementation process.

How the system works

The Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system provides summary of the attendance daily. It also shows the attendance in graph.

A pie chart of the attendance shows the percentage of faculty members who marked their attendance before 9 am, between 9 and 9.30 am, 9.30 am and 10 am, 10 am and 11 am and after 11 am. It helps the employees to check attendance status of the month as well.