Murder accused arrested

A person who had allegedly assaulted his coworker with a sickle to death has been arrested by Virajpet rural police.

Nagesh Basappa is the accused. A native of Panchavalli, he was working in a coffee plantation in Baigodu village.

He had allegedly murdered his coworker Shivu Jalendra by hitting him on his head with a sickle. He was absconding after the incident.

Shivu was admitted to a hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment. However, he passed away after a few days, without responding to the treatment.

A case was registered in Virajpet rural police station.

Nagesh Basappa, who was working on a plantation in Kiruguru, was arrested by the police and was produced before the court.