Mushrooming of petty shops inconveniences pedestrians

With the encroachment of footpaths, pedestrians are forced to walk on the busy highway in Ajjampura. The mushrooming of petty shops on the footpaths has also become a headache for the pedestrians.

A visit around the town showed that most of the footpaths and pavements are occupied by vendors, tea stalls, petty shops and hawkers, leaving very little space for the pedestrians.

Several petty shops, fast food carts, bike garages and puncture repair shops have come up on the footpath beside Birur-Davangere National Highway that passes through Ajjampura.

The encroachment of the footpaths on the left side of the road had completely closed it for the movement of pedestrians. Customers who come on two-wheelers also park beside the road to have food from the fast-food carts.

Basavaraju, a resident said, “Illegal petty shops have come up beside the road. As a result, the footpath has been completely closed down for the movement of pedestrians. Over 500 students and residents of Ramakrishna Hegde Layout risk their lives while walking on the road. There are possibilities of accidents occurring due to this.”

“More than 30% of the petty shops are illegal in Ajjampura. All of them are situated on the main road or near the junctions. The mushrooming of petty shops by encroaching footpath and pavement are inconveniencing the pedestrians,” said Mahesh, another resident.

The issue has been brought to the notice of elected representatives and officials. Unfortunately, no action has been initiated so far.

PDO Srinivas said that notices have been served to petty shop owners to clear the shops. If they fail to clear, the panchayat will initiate action against them.