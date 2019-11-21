‘Need research on Tulu language’

Tulu language has grown beyond country, community, caste or creed. Tulu is working as a link between various languages, cultures and Gods, said Mangalore University Registrar Prof A M Khan.

After inaugurating a seminar on history, tradition and economical background of Tulunadu organised jointly by Tulu Parishat and PG departments of History and Archeology, and Economics of University College as a part of the student Tulu conference, he said that there immense scope for research in Tulu.

Presiding over the programme, Principal Dr Uday Kumar M A said that language changes with life. “If we document our life it would help generations to come.”

In his introductory speech, Tulu Parishat President Tharanath Gatti Kapikad said that Student Tulu Conference will be held on January 16 at Town Hall.

Student Tulu Conference

Around 1,200 student representatives from various colleges of undivided Dakshina Kannada district will participate in the event. Around 14 inter-collegiate competitions will be held for students including painting, quiz, poetry, story, research article, skit, singing Tulu film songs, fashion show, documentary competition.

Tulu conference committee President Prabhakar Neermarga, Tulu Parishat Secretary Benet Ammanna, Treasurer Shubhodhaya Alva, Committee Vice President Shivananda Karkera, Badriya College former principal Ismail and others were present.

Writer Babu Pangala, Shri Manjunatheshwara Culture, Research Foundation, Dharmasthala Director Dr S R Vighnaraj, St. Aloysius college History Associate Professor Dr Vishant Pinto, Researcher Dr Indira Hegde presented their sessions on various topics related to Tulu.

Conference committee vice presidents Mamata Gatti D S and Dharanendra Kumar, Honorary President of the committee Swarna Sundar also spoke.