Need to focus on novel technologies stressed

Nitte University DST Technology Enabling Center, in collaboration with Agrinnovate of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, organised an interactive session with agro-industry.

Dr Sudha Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Agrinnovate, explained how Agrinnovate acts as an interface between various institutions under the National Agricultural Research System, which includes research institutes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and state agricultural universities on one side and the stakeholders of the agricultural sector like farmers, agro-industry operators, postharvest and food processing industries.

Dr Sudha Mysore presented examples of agri-technologies that have been commercialised through Agrinnovate. These include biofertilisers, agri-industry related technologies like dairy and food technologies, disease diagnostics and vaccines. Agrinnovate has also created incubation facilities where companies wanting to field test technologies can do this in collaboration with ICAR institutions or Universities.

Dr M N Moodithaya, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Nitte University, highlighted the need to focus on novel technologies as the global situation is moving towards a knowledge economy.

He indicated that higher educational institutions should impart business skills and managerial competencies that are essential for young entrepreneurs, startups as they move towards technology commercialization.

In this direction, Nitte University is making strides through the DST funded Technology Enabling Center, which is connecting academic institutions with entrepreneurs to facilitate and enable technology development and commercialisation, he added.

Dr Indrani Karunasagar, Director of DST Technology Enabling Centre explained the genesis of the DST Center at Nitte University and how the Centre is handholding academic institutions and entrepreneurs.

Dr Iddya Karunasagar, Advisor, Research and Patents, explained the need for a multidisciplinary approach for technology development and how DST Technology Enabling Centre can contribute to bringing together different institutions with complementary expertise.