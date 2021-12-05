Nitin Gadkari to visit M'luru on Jan 9

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari will arrive in Mangaluru on January 9 and will lay the foundation stone for the fourlaning of NH 169 from Bikarnakatte to Sanoor and flyover at Kalladka on NH 75, stated a press release from Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The minister will also launch the fourlaning of NH 75 taken up in two packages from Addahole to Periyashanthi and Periyashanthi to Bantwal Coss.