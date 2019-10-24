Nitte among 56-60 in QS India University Rankings

Nitte (Deemed to be) University has been ranked in the band of 56-60 in QS India University Rankings 2020.

One hundred of India’s best universities have featured in this year’s ranking released in Panaji on Wednesday.

Ranking is based on eight indicators included to reflect priorities and challenges that are specific to universities in the region including ‘Academic Reputation’, ‘Employer Reputation’, ‘Faculty/student Ratio’, ‘Staff with PhD’, ‘Papers Per Faculty’, ‘Citations Per Paper’, ‘International Faculty’ and ‘International Students’.

QS India University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). It was founded in 1990 and has established itself as the leading global provider of specialist higher education and careers information and solutions. QS’ activities span across 50 countries, working with over 2,000 of the world’s leading higher education institution.

Nitte University is also ranked 70th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2019) by the Ministry of Human resources and Development.

It has been awarded a diamond rating by QS I-GAUGE Indian College and University Ratings and accredited with ‘A Grade’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India (NAAC).