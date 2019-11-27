Nitte University among top 500 Universities of Asia

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been ranked in the band of 451-500 in QS Asia University Rankings 2020.

These rankings are based on parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, staff with PhD, research papers, citations, international faculty, students and exchange students.

Nitte University was participating in the QS Asia Rankings for the first time this year.

The annual rankings are released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, which publishes one of the most widely followed university rankings in the world.

Nitte University was ranked in the 55-60 band in the QS India University Rankings 2020 released earlier in the month of October.

Nitte University is also ranked 70th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2019) by Ministry of Human resources and Development and is accredited with “A Grade” by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India. It has received a Diamond rating in the QS I-Gauge Indian Universities Rating.