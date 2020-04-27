Notices served to medical shops

  Apr 27 2020
Drugs Controller and health department have served notices to medical shops in Bejai and Katipalla in Surathkal for allegedly selling medicines for symptoms like fever, cold, cough, tiredness and difficulty in breathing, without the prescription of doctors.

The officials from the Drugs Controller and health department had been conducting raids on medical shops and verifying the dispensing of medicines.

All the medical shops were asked to collect name, address and phone numbers of the patients, said sources.

