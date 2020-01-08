NRC: People prevent data collection for NRLM

Punjalkatte police registered a case against nine residents of Kallagudda in Machhina village in Belthangady taluk who accused Macchina Gram Panchayat contract workers of collecting data in the wake of National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Tuesday.

The residents apparently also issued threat to the lives of the workers.

Following directions from the Zilla Panchayat and the Machhina Gram Panchayat President Harshalatha, three women – Janaki, Roopa and Pavithra – had been compiling data of residents in Machhina village for the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

The residents of Kallagudda, however, objected to the data collection and accused the women of collecting information because of NRC. The residents, besides issuing threats to their lives, also snatched their cell phones and deleted all the photographs taken in the past 10 days.

Based on the complaint from Harshalatha, cases under Sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult), 506 (Ciminal intimidation), 353 (Preventing public from discharging their duties), 34 (Criminal act) of IPC against Irfan, Abdul Rasheed, Rafeeq Bangarakatta, Nazeer, Razak, Badruddin, Junaid, Hamid and Nawaz.