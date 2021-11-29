Official inspects road works in Somwarpet

After the residents of Kundalli, Kumaralli and Bidalli villages complained that the road works carried out by the public works department are of poor quality, Superintending Engineer Purushottam S Heggade visited the spot recently and conducted an inspection.

The villagers had staged a protest on the road in front of the PWD office in Somwarpet town and alleged that the work which was done at a cost of Rs 8 crore is not up to the mark. They also urged the senior officer to conduct a spot inspection.

The protestors demanded the upgrading of the quality of the road by widening it by nine meters, with five hundred meters wide asphalt in the middle. They said the remaining part of the road should contain drains.

After carrying out the spot inspection, Purushottam directed the executive engineer of PWD to complete the road work before January 31.

The damaged portions of the road should be repaired immediately. The work on the drains should meet the required standard, he said and asked the villagers to bring it to his notice in case of any inconsistency in the work.

Kumaralli Bachalli Grama Abhivruddhi Mandali president Sridhar, Bettadalli Gram Panchayat member Tammaiah, Bidalli Kiran, Heggadamane Uday, Gopal, RTI worker B P Anil Kumar, PWD assistant executive engineer Mohan Kumar and section engineer Ramanegowda were present.