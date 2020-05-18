One Fisherman dead, another missing near Surathkal

A fisherman drowned and another went missing after strong winds tossed their boat near Surathkal on Sunday night.

The fisherman, who drowned after the boat turned upside down in the choppy waters, was identified as Santosh Poojary (39) of Moodbidri. Another fisherman, who is missing, is Hariprabhakaran Bhagath (32). Surathkal police sources said work on laying the pipeline to MRPL's desalination plant in Thannirubhavi was underway.

A boat with fishermen was positioned near the workplace to warn other fishermen about the pipeline work. At around 7 pm due to sudden wind, the boat turned upside down. While three others from West Bengal were rescued, Poojary was found drowned and Bhagat missing. The police have registered a case and are investigating.