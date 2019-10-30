Only 60 rafts allowed in district, says Kodagu DC

Only 60 rafts will be permitted to carry out river rafting activities in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Convening a meeting of the River Rafting Committee at her office in Madikeri on Wednesday, she said that the applications related to river rafting will be subject to scrutiny and the concerned officials will sanction permits according to the recommendations made by the technical committee.

The deputy commissioner meanwhile directed the officials of the committee to inspect the facilities provided by the rafting association at various river rafting locations.

She told the tourism department assistant director to publicize the rules of river rafting.

“If the rafting guides are charging more than the prescribed fee, the same should be brought to the notice of the tourism department. Disciplinary action will be initiated against such guides,” the deputy commissioner said and also directed the concerned officials to display the prescribed fee at the rafting locations in Balapole and Dubare.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda and Tourism Department Assistant Director Raghavendra were present in the meeting.