Open House at M’lore varsity tomorrow

Mangalore University will organise an ‘Open House’ programme to introduce various postgraduate programmes to students and their parents at the University campus in Mangalagangothri on June 14 at 10.30 am, according to a press release issued by Mangalore University Registrar Prof A M Khan.

The programme will be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yedapadithaya. With over 25 PG departments offering 40 different PG programmes in Sciences, Humanities, Commerce, Management and Education, the open house will provide first-hand information to prospective students, their parents and guardians about the programmes offered by the university, the release stated.

Students can visit the PG departments, interact with faculty, know the job prospects in each programme. Application forms may be obtained from the respective PG departments during the Open House, the press release stated.