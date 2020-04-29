Operation to capture notorious big cat

Following the demand by farmers in Southern Kodagu to capture the notorious tiger which has been killing cattle in the region, the Forest Department initiated an operation to capture the tiger, with the help of tamed elephants from Mattigodu camp.

Under the leadership of Zilla Raitha Sangha, the farmers in the region recently staged a protest against the Forest Department, after the tiger killed several cattle in Thuchamakeri and Nadikeri villages. The cattle were the source of income of farmers, who are carrying out dairy farming.

During the operation carried out by the Forest Department, the tiger was spotted in the forest land near Thuchamakeri village.

Around 40 personnel comprising of forest guards and members of Rapid Action Team of the department have been deployed for the operation. Cages have been placed in two locations to trap the tiger. The operation is led by DFO Shivashankar and ACF Shripathi.