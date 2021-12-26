‘Outfits engaged in anti-national activities to be banned’

The state government would ban organisations indulging in anti-national activities, besides taking action against those carrying out such activities, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

“The government has focused on checking cybercrime. We are strengthening the police department. The government has recruited 4000 constables and a process to fill up 950 vacancies of sub-inspectors is underway,” he told reporters.

The minister regretted that not many candidates from the Dakshina Kannada district were willing to join the police force.

The department needs candidates with knowledge of Tulu and Beary languages in the district, he said.

Referring to Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor’s demand to shift the Superintendent of Police office to Puttur, he said, “Funds are required for relocation of the office. Even the offices of district armed reserve (DAR) and other systems should be relocated.”

Jnanendra inaugurated the Shathamrutha building to mark the centenary celebrations of Idkidu Seva Sahakari Sangha Limited and stressed the need to ban the import of arecanut.

Kalladka Sri Rama Vidya Kendra Founder Dr Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka inaugurated the super bazaar of the cooperative and said that Idkidu Seva Sahakari Sangha was a model for others.

SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar said that cooperative societies played a vital role in reaching out to the people.

“The SCDCC Bank will lend loans to the SHGs through cooperative societies,” he said.

Minister for Fisheries S Angara inaugurated the strong room of the cooperative society.