Pejawar seer cared for Maoist-affected people

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami has played a pivotal role in providing electricity connections, drinking water connections, road development and assistance to education of children hailing from tribal communities at Maoist-affected areas in Chikkamagaluru.

He had a close affinity with the Coffee land and strove hard to improve basic facilities in the areas affected by Maoists. He had travelled to interior areas in Sringeri, Koppa, Mudigere to understand the ground reality. Later, he chalked out Karnataka Pashchima Ghatta Guddagadu Pradeshabhivriddhi Yojane through Pejawar Mutt.

Nagesh Angirasa who had worked under the project of the Mutt as a volunteer said, “The seer reviewed the problems faced in Maoist-affected areas in the district in 2007. He even stayed in tribal haadi, held padayatre, had meals in the houses of tribals, thereby strived to ward of inferiority complex in them. Later, he helped in the education of the tribal children.”

He also took up the work on renovation of 28 temples in the district. The work on providing electricity connections to Mundagaru hamlet in Sringeri and inauguration of the renovation of Mariyamma Temple in Sringeri taluk are unforgettable moments in life,” he said.

Recalling the seer’s programme of inaugurating electricity connections and renovated Mariyamma Temple at Mundagaru, Holma village resident Dinesh said, “The seer had taken bath in a water body near the venue of the programme and performed puja rituals on the banks of the water body.”

The seer was close to Sringeri Sharada Mutt and Rambhapuri Mutt at Balehonnur.