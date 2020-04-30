People draw attention of officials to stagnant works

A good response was received towards the third phone-in programme conducted by the district administration, in the wake of the lockdown.

The phone-in programme on Wednesday was regarding the Panchayat Raj department.

Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Gudur Bhimasena answered to the phone-calls of the people.

A local person from Manchalli village in Kutta Gram Panchayat limit requested the constructing of a drain in the village.

Ramu from Bilugunda village demanded water and power connections in the village.

A resident from Parane drew the attention of the officials concerned towards the bad condition of the link road to Parane. A similar issue was raided by Kaverappa of Garvale village.

A villager from Kannangala requested the Panchayat Raj department to take initiative towards constructing houses for the poor.

The problem of non-payment of remuneration to the outsourced employees at the taluk hospital in Virajpet from the last two months was raised during the phone-in programme.

A villager from Garvale Gram Panchayat limits complained that the government land in the village has been encroached upon.

Gudur Bhimasena said that as the district has now been identified under the green zone, various development works will be taken up. Priority will be laid on works related to road, bridge, protective wall, drinking water and housing.

Nodal officer Shrinivas, Taluk Panchayat executive officer Lakshmi and Zilla Panchayat executive Engineer Prabhu were present.