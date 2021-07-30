People struggle to get vaccinated in Napoklu

A large number of people had arrived at a vaccination centre at a Government Primary School in Napoklu. People were standing in a long queue to get themselves vaccinated. However, only 100 vaccines were available.
The vaccines were administered to the people after conducting a Covid-19 test on them.
Gram Panchayat vice president Mohammed Khureshi urged the authorities to distribute at least 250 vaccines to the centre daily.
