Plantation workers demand a hike in wages

Members of the United Plantation Workers' Union submitted a memorandum to the state government through the additional deputy commissioner, urging the government to increase their daily wages.

Union district president H M Somappa urged the government to come to the rescue of the growers and plantation workers.

Coffee estates have been providing employment to many. The increase in the prices of essential commodities has inconvenienced the workers, he said.

The government should announce a special package to hike the minimum wages, stated the memorandum.

The union urged the government to increase the minimum wages to Rs 600. Sites or housing facilities should be provided to those plantation workers residing in line houses in the plantation.

Wild animal menace

Measures should be taken to check the wild animal menace. The compensation for the death of an individual following a wild animal attack should be increased to Rs 25 lakh, they demanded.

Further, it urged the government to initiate steps to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. Land should be identified for those labourers who lost their houses in the rain in Somwarpet.