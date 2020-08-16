Plasma therapy: DK district administration seeks report

With the rise in demand for setting up plasma bank and plasma therapy, in order to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients, the district administration has sought a report from DHO (district health office) and Wenlock Hospital Superintendent.

There has been a rise in Covid-19 fatalities in the district. The people have been demanding plasma therapy in the district. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V had asked DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari and Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiva to look into the possibility of setting up plasma bank and plasma collection system in the district.

He also sought a report on whether the district had facilities to start plasma therapy.

“If private hospitals have facilities and are interested in setting up a plasma bank, then measures will be taken to seek permission from the state government. I do not know whether Wenlock Hospital has facilities for collection of plasma and setting up of plasma bank. I have asked the health department to submit a report. Later, the process of availing permission from ICMR to set up plasma therapy will be taken up,” said Dr Rajendra.

“There is no shortage of plasma donors in the district. However, there is a lack of facilities for plasma donation. If Mangaluru gets permission to set up plasma bank, then people will be benefited,” says Wellness Helpline convener Qasim Ahmmed.

He said there is a lack of awareness among people and lack of facilities for collection of plasma. The government has given permission for plasma collection to a few hospitals in Bengaluru.

“This has been causing inconveniences to those wishing to donate plasma and also the ill patients availing plasma therapy,” he said.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said, “The government should issue guidelines on basic facilities needed to set up a plasma bank and compile data on those who had recovered from Covid-19. The donors should be made aware of plasma donation.”