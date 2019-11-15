PM should lay foundation stone for Ram Mandir: Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a solo representative of Sanathan Hindu Dharma should lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said.

He told reporters on Friday upon his arrival to the temple town to attend a five-day Yoga camp.

Ramdev said a trust should be formed to oversee the construction of Ram Mandir. The trust should comprise all individuals who had contributed to making the dream of Ram Mandir a reality.

“The trust should include Pejawar seer and all the saints from north, south, east and west, RSS and VHP leaders among others. Ram Mandir should be a great pilgrim centre as similar to Vatican and Mecca. It should be the destination for ancient knowledge and should represent the affluent legacy of the saintly culture of the country,” Ramdev added.

He said the mosque should not be built within the 67 acres of land belonging to Ram Mandir as it would again trigger controversy. A beautiful mosque can come up in any other area in Ayodhya.

He also ridiculed MP Asaduddin Owaisi and called him a mentally ill person who regularly comes up with nasty comments.

The Yoga guru declared that the centre had appointed him as the first chairman of the newly set up international Yogasan and Sports Federation.

Ramdev said he would take up the initiatives to introduce Yoga in Asian Games as well as in Olympics.

“Yoga should be considered as any other sports,” Ramdev added.