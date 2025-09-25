Menu
Income tax officials raid private university group across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

The raids began at 6 am and were simultaneously conducted at multiple campuses in southern Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, sources said.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 22:29 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 22:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAndhra PradeshIncome Taxraid

