CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 board exams from February 17

<p>New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued the tentative timetable for the 2026 board examinations.</p>.<p>As per the announcement, Class 10 and Class 12 exams will commence on February 17, 2026, with results expected by July 15.</p>.<p>Nearly 45 lakh students from India and 26 other countries are expected to take the exams.</p>.<p>CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the early release of the schedule would help students streamline their preparation, assist schools in planning academic activities, and allow teachers to manage their schedules better.</p>.<p>From 2026, Class 10 students will have the option to appear for board exams twice a year.</p>.<p>The first exam in February will be mandatory, while a second, optional exam in May will give students an opportunity to improve their scores in up to three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.</p>.<p>According to the tentative datesheet, evaluation of answer sheets will start around 10 days after each paper and be completed within 12 days.</p>.<p>The first day of the Class 10 exams, February 17, will feature Mathematics (Standard and Basic). Vocational subjects will follow on February 18, English on February 21, French on February 23, and Science on February 25. Information Technology and Computer Applications are scheduled for February 27.</p>.<p>The detailed subject-wise schedule is available on the CBSE website.</p>