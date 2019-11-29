PNG: Gail sets target to reach 3.5L people in DK

Gail India Limited targets to reach 3.5 lakh consumers in Dakshina Kannada, with respect to the establishment of Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

Addressing reporters here, on Friday, Gail India DGM (Marketing) Sunil Kumar Jha said that domestic PNG connections would be provided in Mangaluru city in the initial phase. The registration process has been initiated through select agencies in the city.

The agencies have been providing information to the consumers through door-to-door visits. During the registration, the consumers are required to produce identity proof and proof of ownership of the house. The application is provided free of charge, he said. He stated that the consumers have been provided with various payment options for the connection they avail. People can also avail the facility on daily rental. The connection could be availed from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000, based on various payment schemes.

In Mangaluru city, the pipeline for the PNG will be complete by March 2020 and the supply will be started in Kadri, Bejai, Attavar, Falnir and surrounding areas in the first phase.

PNG is the safest mode of gas for cooking and industrial purposes as it is lighter than air. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have already been facilitated with PNG. Piped Natural Gas will be the smart solution for the to-be smart city of Mangaluru, he added.

DGM - City Gas Distribution (CGD) Projects, Vilin Zunke said that the work on Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline was in progress and will be completed by March next year.

He, meanwhile, said that Gail Gas Lot has been authorised to implement City Gas Distribution Project in Dakshina Kannada through the ninth round of PNGRB bidding.

The CGD project will have 100 CNG stations and approximately 3,50,000 households connected with the PNG. A pipe network of 1,250 km will be laid in the district. The project will benefit 20 lakh consumers in the district.

There are plans to provide PNG to various industries in Baikampady and MSEZ area. As many as 10 CNG stations will be constructed in the current fiscal year, he added.