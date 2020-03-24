Police on vigil, enforces lockdown across DK

As many as 881 police personnel were deployed across the district to discourage people from venturing out of their homes in the wake of complete lockdown announced by the government to contain Covid-19.

DK Superintendent of Police (SP) B M Laxmi Prasad said police personnel were also deployed at 12 inter-state check posts at Saradka, Beripadavu, Anekal, Nellikatte, Salethooru, Galimukha, Sulliapadavu, Katukukke, Marooru, Mandekolu, Kannadikolu and Kallapalli. Four inter-district check posts connecting Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Udupi districts remained closed.

The beat police are monitoring those in self-quarantine at their home by visiting their houses regularly. If anyone is found violating the quarantine period, strict action will be initiated against them, warned the SP and urged the public to contact district police control room 0824-2220508, 9480805300 in case of any violations.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha in his Twitter post informed that Mangaluru is under total lockdown and appealed people to cooperate in the national interest.

"Violation of orders will result in stringent legal action," Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh warned and added that special teams were set up for total enforcement of the order.