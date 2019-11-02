Poster on ‘Paanch Sau Ka Josh’ released

Poster releasing programme of the third edition of 'Paanch Sau Ka Josh' was organised at Vikaas PU College in the city.

Dr Ismail, retired principal of Badriya PU College, released the poster of the 'Paanch Sau Ka Josh'.

'Make in India', a type of Swadeshi movement covering many sectors of Indian economy, was launched by the Centre on September 25, 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi, to encourage production and usage of indigenous products of India.

The programme is aimed at development of the economy through industrial revolution by means of latest sophisticated technology. In this regard 'Paanch Sau Ka Josh' was held previously in the form of model making competition for the students of various high schools in Karnataka.

The third edition of the programme (district-level) will be held at Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on November 21 and 23 respectively. Model making competition will be conducted for students of Class IX and X in science, commerce and arts categories.

“A seed fund of Rs 500 will be given to each team and each school can have a maximum of five teams. Each team will have three members. All these teams are expected to develop innovative, aesthetically brilliant and creative models by using this seed fund which will benefit society and nurture the students’ potential.

"The programme will give hands-on experience to the students to help them select the right course after completing SSLC,” a press release stated.

Trustees of Vikaas Education Trust J Korgappa and Suraj Kumar Kallya, Coordinator of Vikaas Group of Institutions Parthasarathy Palemar and others were present.

Students who are interested to participate in the competition are requested to register their names with the coordinators —9731289934, 9483366770, 9900865792 (Dakshina Kannada) and 9900751013, 9483366770, 9611667787(Udupi).