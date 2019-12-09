Pura Pravesha of Admar Mutt junior seer on Jan 8

The Paryaya festivities of Admar Mutt will be plastic-free.

Sri Krishna Seva Balaga and Organising Committee chairman Prof M B Puranik told mediapersons at Admar Mutt’s guest house on Monday that Admar mutt will embark on a new journey emphasising on environmental-friendly initiatives to send a message to society to curb the usage of plastic.

Prof Puranik said the mutt’s junior pontiff Eshapriya Theertha Swami is keen on environmental-friendly Paryaya celebrations. “Plastic banners, posters and other publicity materials in plastic will be replaced with cloth materials. Plastic will be banned during the celebrations. Wherever plastic was used, it will be replaced with cloth and paper,” he added.

Prof Puranik said that the junior seer is on a pilgrimage at present and his ‘Pura Prevesha’ (Entry to Udupi) is being planned at Jodukatte on January 8. The ceremonial grand welcome will be accompanied by rituals. Decorations like ‘Taliru Thorana’, ‘Deepa’ and ‘Rangavalli’ will be seen on both sides of the roads to mark the seer’s ‘Pura Pravesha and ‘Paryaya Shobhayatre’, he added.

The new Paryaya seer will be given a grand civic felicitation ceremony. ‘Bhajan’ sessions will go on without any interruption. Breaking the convention, ‘Hore Kanike’ ritual will not be limited to the days of the ceremony. It will be extended during the Paryaya. Accordingly, people, willing to donate materials for the Paryaya festivities, will be given an opportunity to offer ‘Hore Kanike’ once in a fortnight for the first

time.

The villagers of Admar, Malpe, Kodavur and Mattu will offer the first ‘Hore Kanike’, he added.