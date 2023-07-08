Rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada

Rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday morning. With rain water flooding the roads, vehicles faced inconvenience on Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle) flyover, Kadri, Bajjodi, K S Rao Road and other locations in the city.

IMD had issued an orange alert in the district. Due to bad weather, two flights went into holding while one went in for a go-around. All of them subsequently landed after the weather eased, said Mangaluru International Airport spokesperson.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8:30 am on Saturday), Paduvari in Kundapur received highest rainfall-141 mm, Yadtare-132 mm, Shirur-100.5 mm, Uppunda-93.5 mm, Balanja-129 mm, Bala-113 mm, Mandekolu-104.5 mm, Hosangady-104 mm, Kukkedi-102.5 mm , Pilathabettu-102 mm rainfall.

Also Read | Intensity of rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu reduces

People washed away

A woman who had gone in search of a cow got washed away in an overflowing rivulet at Nadayipalke in Nallur village of Karkala taluk on Friday late evening. The deceased is Baby Shetty. Water-level in the rivulet had increased following heavy showers in the last few days.

The search for the body of one Narayana alias Balakrishnan who was washed away in a stream at Koornadka in Aletti Gram Panchayat in Sullia on July 6 is yet to be retrieved. Hailing from Kanhangad, he had come to work in a rubber plantation. The search will be continued today as well.

Tree felling

The officials cleared a tree that fell on the road at Kenchanakere in Kilpadi in Mulki taluk late Friday night.

An earth mover was pressed into service to clear a laterite stone that fell from a hillock at Sevathigudde in Ullal CMC limits. The officials said that the fallen laterite stone would have caused damage to three houses, if it was not cleared.